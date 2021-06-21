Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) by 17.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 784,063 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 116,734 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 1.21% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance worth $11,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BCSF. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the first quarter worth $61,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 97.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 6,281 shares during the period. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the 1st quarter valued at $185,000. 51.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BCSF stock opened at $15.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $996.19 million, a PE ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.92 and a 52-week high of $16.45.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 74.93%. The firm had revenue of $49.83 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.81%. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.15%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised Bain Capital Specialty Finance from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Company Profile

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a business development company (BDC) specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

