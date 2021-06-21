Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) Shares Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 803,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,277 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.60% of Arbor Realty Trust worth $12,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 34.7% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 819,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,036,000 after purchasing an additional 211,434 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 123.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 92,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 50,927 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Arbor Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $1,749,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Arbor Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $181,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 90.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 10,606 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Arbor Realty Trust alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ABR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

ABR stock opened at $17.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 1.92. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.40 and a 52 week high of $19.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.67. The company has a current ratio of 22.03, a quick ratio of 22.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.15. Arbor Realty Trust had a net margin of 86.52% and a return on equity of 19.57%. As a group, analysts predict that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.82%. This is an increase from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.

Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

See Also: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR).

Receive News & Ratings for Arbor Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbor Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.