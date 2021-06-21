Van ECK Associates Corp Decreases Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,794 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 9,699 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $12,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 171.0% in the 1st quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 3,936.6% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 56,513 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $10,748,000 after buying an additional 55,113 shares in the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,333 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after buying an additional 8,435 shares in the last quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,054,000. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 9,143 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zelman & Associates reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.91.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $2,906,190.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LOW opened at $186.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.93 and a fifty-two week high of $215.22. The stock has a market cap of $132.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $196.42.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 296.41%. The company had revenue of $24.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.09%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

