Martingale Asset Management L P Acquires 398 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,529 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $2,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in EMCOR Group by 112.8% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 317 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in EMCOR Group by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 750 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in EMCOR Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in EMCOR Group by 16,900.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 680 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in EMCOR Group by 10.8% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,739 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 94.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $2,854,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of EMCOR Group stock opened at $118.41 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $122.78. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.72 and a 12 month high of $129.45. The company has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.90 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.48.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.37. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 1.61%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is 8.13%.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

