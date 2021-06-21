Blair William & Co. IL Has $12.49 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 12.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 92,606 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,592 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $12,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOE. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,275,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,356,000 after buying an additional 280,130 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,895,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,363,000 after buying an additional 180,058 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $299,973,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 26.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,810,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,134,000 after buying an additional 373,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,577,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,696,000 after buying an additional 230,806 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of VOE stock opened at $137.62 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $91.86 and a 1 year high of $146.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.99.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Read More: What is a SEC Filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.