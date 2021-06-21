Evoke Wealth LLC Grows Stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 47.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,978 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCL. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 169.3% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 245,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,322,000 after purchasing an additional 154,475 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,971,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,468,000 after acquiring an additional 6,575,179 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, BP PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. 52.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

In other Carnival Co. & news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 100,000 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $2,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 754,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,751,637.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 88,762 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $2,491,549.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,304,605 shares in the company, valued at $36,620,262.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & stock opened at $28.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 2.33. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1 year low of $12.11 and a 1 year high of $31.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.09.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $26.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.00 million. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 39.14% and a negative net margin of 1,375.09%. Analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post -5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CCL. Argus raised their target price on Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Truist lifted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Carnival Co. & presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.60.

Carnival Co. & Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Recommended Story: Earnings Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.