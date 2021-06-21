Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 176,384 Shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its stake in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) by 28.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 436,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176,384 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.89% of LivaNova worth $32,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of LivaNova by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in LivaNova by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in LivaNova by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LivaNova during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in LivaNova by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 93.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LivaNova alerts:

In other news, SVP Marco Dolci sold 8,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total value of $686,328.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LivaNova stock opened at $82.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.47. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 0.89. LivaNova PLC has a fifty-two week low of $41.07 and a fifty-two week high of $90.25.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.20. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 5.21% and a negative net margin of 43.88%. The business had revenue of $247.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that LivaNova PLC will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on LivaNova from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet upgraded LivaNova from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on LivaNova from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.50.

About LivaNova

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

Featured Article: What is a capital gains distribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN).

Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.