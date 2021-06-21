Federated Hermes Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) by 538.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 382,879 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 322,879 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.14% of Unity Software worth $38,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Unity Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,416,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Unity Software by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in Unity Software by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Unity Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Unity Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on U shares. Oppenheimer raised Unity Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Unity Software from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Unity Software from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Unity Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Unity Software in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.10.

NYSE U opened at $105.02 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $29.34 billion and a PE ratio of -90.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $96.01. Unity Software Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.11 and a 1-year high of $174.94.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $234.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.08 million. Unity Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Unity Software news, SVP Clive Downie sold 33,333 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total transaction of $3,366,299.67. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 167,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,944,001.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Ralph Hauwert sold 6,917 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.11, for a total value of $685,543.87. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 134,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,353,883.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 939,652 shares of company stock valued at $89,544,002.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

