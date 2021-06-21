Bp Plc Sells 1,314 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Bp Plc decreased its position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 23.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,241 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,314 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in Equifax were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EFX. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Equifax by 90.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,174,000 after purchasing an additional 24,756 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Equifax by 126.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 8,495 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Equifax by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Equifax by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 50,356 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,711,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of Equifax by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,745 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EFX. TheStreet upgraded Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Equifax from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Equifax from $201.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Equifax from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.29.

In other news, insider Sid Singh sold 9,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.91, for a total transaction of $2,185,441.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of EFX stock opened at $232.80 on Monday. Equifax Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.98 and a 12 month high of $242.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $226.11.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.45. Equifax had a return on equity of 29.81% and a net margin of 13.60%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.38%.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

