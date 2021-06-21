Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 992,758 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 17.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,837,010 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 992,758 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Hess were worth $342,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,579,360 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,526,956,000 after purchasing an additional 662,329 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 7,978,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $421,201,000 after purchasing an additional 73,736 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,031,881 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $371,213,000 after purchasing an additional 427,304 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Hess by 3.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,603,783 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $324,889,000 after acquiring an additional 171,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Hess in the fourth quarter worth $206,947,000. 82.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 6,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.93, for a total value of $485,974.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,752,953.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 8,198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.43, for a total transaction of $733,147.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 139,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,506,338.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 831,660 shares of company stock valued at $66,399,755. 10.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HES. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Hess in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Hess from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hess from $86.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.89.

Shares of NYSE:HES opened at $84.35 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.48 and a beta of 2.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Hess Co. has a 12 month low of $34.82 and a 12 month high of $90.97.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Hess had a negative net margin of 7.62% and a negative return on equity of 6.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -34.13%.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing and Refining. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

