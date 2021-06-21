Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Stock Holdings Lessened by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,386,553 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,991 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.86% of Cadence Design Systems worth $326,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spectrum Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 8,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.1% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,050 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 9,153 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 3,120 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 316.3% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Anirudh Devgan sold 33,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $4,891,866.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 237,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,976,445. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 61,936 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $8,361,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 155,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,009,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 266,214 shares of company stock worth $36,212,056. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on CDNS. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $127.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.92.

CDNS opened at $130.47 on Monday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.05 and a twelve month high of $149.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $130.61. The firm has a market cap of $36.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.00.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $736.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.79 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 27.00%. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

