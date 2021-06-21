Head to Head Analysis: Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) vs. Cano Health (NYSE:CANO)

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) and Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Hims & Hers Health and Cano Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hims & Hers Health N/A -36.18% -11.55% Cano Health N/A -940.21% -6.80%

27.4% of Hims & Hers Health shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.9% of Cano Health shares are held by institutional investors. 43.7% of Hims & Hers Health shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hims & Hers Health and Cano Health’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hims & Hers Health $148.76 million 14.31 -$40.27 million ($0.23) -48.26 Cano Health N/A N/A -$28.88 million N/A N/A

Cano Health has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Hims & Hers Health.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Hims & Hers Health and Cano Health, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hims & Hers Health 0 4 4 0 2.50 Cano Health 0 0 0 0 N/A

Hims & Hers Health currently has a consensus target price of $16.33, indicating a potential upside of 47.15%. Given Hims & Hers Health’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Hims & Hers Health is more favorable than Cano Health.

Summary

Hims & Hers Health beats Cano Health on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care. The company's curated non-prescription products include vitamin C, melatonin, collagen protein, biotin, and teas in the wellness category; moisturizer, fragrances, face wash, and anti-wrinkle creams in the skincare category; condoms and lubricants in the sexual health category; and shampoos, conditioners, scalp scrubs, and topical treatments, such as minoxidil in the hair care category. It also offers medical consultation services; and engages in the wholesale of non-prescription product sales to retailers. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. is based in San Francisco, California.

Cano Health Company Profile

Cano Health, LLC owns and operates health care centers and pharmacies. It provides medical, dental, urgent care, an in-house laboratory, and specialty services. The company offers patient-centric programs, such as home visits, telehealth, transition of care, and high risk and complex care management. Cano Health, LLC was founded in 2009 and is based in Miami, Florida.

