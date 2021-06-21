Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,805,931 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,465 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.47% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $265,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 37,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,544,000 after acquiring an additional 3,826 shares during the period. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Empire Life Investments Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 41,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,089,000 after acquiring an additional 16,200 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 38,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Finally, Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 24,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after acquiring an additional 8,434 shares during the period.

Shares of VIG stock opened at $150.44 on Monday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $113.78 and a 52-week high of $158.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $153.99.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

