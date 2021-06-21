Kepos Capital LP Has $2.04 Million Stake in NewHold Investment Corp. (OTCMKTS:NHICU)

Kepos Capital LP decreased its position in NewHold Investment Corp. (OTCMKTS:NHICU) by 25.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 187,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,500 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP’s holdings in NewHold Investment were worth $2,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in NewHold Investment by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 74,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 3,899 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC boosted its stake in NewHold Investment by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 49,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NewHold Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $843,000.

Get NewHold Investment alerts:

NewHold Investment stock opened at $11.00 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.68. NewHold Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.83 and a 52 week high of $12.02.

NewHold Investment Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination, with one or more target businesses. The company was formerly known as NewHold Industrial Corp.

Further Reading: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NHICU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NewHold Investment Corp. (OTCMKTS:NHICU).

Receive News & Ratings for NewHold Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewHold Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.