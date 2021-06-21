Kepos Capital LP Sells 113,100 Shares of Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:NEBCU)

Kepos Capital LP lowered its stake in shares of Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:NEBCU) by 45.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 136,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,100 shares during the quarter. Kepos Capital LP’s holdings in Nebula Caravel Acquisition were worth $1,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nebula Caravel Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $13,500,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nebula Caravel Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $13,500,000. Diameter Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nebula Caravel Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $11,669,000. Fortress Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nebula Caravel Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $10,800,000. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nebula Caravel Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $8,870,000.

Shares of NEBCU stock opened at $10.50 on Monday. Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.01 and a twelve month high of $13.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.27.

Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

