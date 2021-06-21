Kepos Capital LP Sells 149,656 Shares of DD3 Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:DDMXU)

Kepos Capital LP decreased its stake in shares of DD3 Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:DDMXU) by 65.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 80,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149,656 shares during the quarter. Kepos Capital LP’s holdings in DD3 Acquisition Corp. II were worth $824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of DD3 Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth $1,838,000. UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new stake in shares of DD3 Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth $1,916,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of DD3 Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth $630,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of DD3 Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth $721,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of DD3 Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth $1,082,000.

Get DD3 Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

Shares of DDMXU opened at $10.42 on Monday. DD3 Acquisition Corp. II has a 12 month low of $10.08 and a 12 month high of $11.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.43.

DD3 Acquisition Corp. II intends to enter into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDMXU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DD3 Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:DDMXU).

Receive News & Ratings for DD3 Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DD3 Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.