25,304 Shares in Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT) Bought by Kepos Capital LP

Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 25,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000. Kepos Capital LP owned about 1.09% of Helius Medical Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Helius Medical Technologies by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Helius Medical Technologies by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,139,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 96,214 shares in the last quarter. Rollins Financial purchased a new position in Helius Medical Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Helius Medical Technologies by 1,180.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Helius Medical Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Helius Medical Technologies stock opened at $16.31 on Monday. Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $11.00 and a one year high of $34.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.79 million, a P/E ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.36.

Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($1.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.51) by ($0.14). Helius Medical Technologies had a negative return on equity of 200.84% and a negative net margin of 2,362.52%. Research analysts forecast that Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. will post -6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HSDT shares. Noble Financial started coverage on Helius Medical Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Helius Medical Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Helius Medical Technologies Profile

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc is a neurotech company in the medical device industry that focuses on neurological wellness. The firm develops, licenses and acquires non-invasive platform technologies that amplify the brain’s ability to heal itself and reduce symptoms of neurological disease or trauma.

