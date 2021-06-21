Van ECK Associates Corp Reduces Stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 16.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,906 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.06% of AmerisourceBergen worth $13,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABC. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter worth $980,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 532.4% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 126.2% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 131,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,828,000 after buying an additional 15,355 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABC stock opened at $114.42 on Monday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12-month low of $92.00 and a 12-month high of $125.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $118.69. The company has a market capitalization of $23.50 billion, a PE ratio of -6.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.54.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.05. AmerisourceBergen had a positive return on equity of 277.60% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $49.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.28%.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 20,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.96, for a total transaction of $2,446,101.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,085,229.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John G. Chou sold 6,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $729,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,183 shares in the company, valued at $8,781,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,274 shares of company stock worth $11,240,737 over the last three months. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Sunday. Barclays lifted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.50.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

