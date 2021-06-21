xRhodium (XRC) Trading Down 26.3% Over Last Week

xRhodium (CURRENCY:XRC) traded down 14.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 21st. One xRhodium coin can currently be bought for $1.49 or 0.00004565 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, xRhodium has traded 26.3% lower against the dollar. xRhodium has a total market cap of $1.86 million and approximately $972.00 worth of xRhodium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get xRhodium alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00006630 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002788 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000742 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003703 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00034022 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001007 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001215 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0915 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.57 or 0.00050879 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001389 BTC.

About xRhodium

xRhodium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. xRhodium’s total supply is 1,329,615 coins and its circulating supply is 1,249,615 coins. xRhodium’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinRh

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Rhodium is a new crypto commodity, rare, limited and resistant cryptocurrency to store value for the future. It aims to provide not just a payment method, but a real, valuable commodity, which will become a prosperous investment element along with BTC. Bitcoin Rhodium uses its unique blockchain with a total supply of 2.1 million XRC. It is programmed in C# language and is POW only. All long-term holders are eligible for the Strong Hands program which guarantees significant ROI every 3-month cycle. P2P Bitcoin Rhodium-Metals Market which will connect the crypto world with the world of traditional investment is currently being developed to reinforce Bitcoin Rhodium’s use case. “

xRhodium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as xRhodium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire xRhodium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase xRhodium using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “XRCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for xRhodium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for xRhodium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.