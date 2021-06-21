Kepos Capital LP Invests $338,000 in European Sustainable Growth Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EUSGU)

Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in European Sustainable Growth Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EUSGU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 33,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EUSGU. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of European Sustainable Growth Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in European Sustainable Growth Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $330,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of European Sustainable Growth Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $196,000.

Get European Sustainable Growth Acquisition alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS EUSGU opened at $10.10 on Monday. European Sustainable Growth Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.88 and a one year high of $11.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.07.

European Sustainable Growth Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EUSGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for European Sustainable Growth Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EUSGU).

Receive News & Ratings for European Sustainable Growth Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Sustainable Growth Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.