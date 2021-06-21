Kepos Capital LP Has $184,000 Stake in Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCB)

Kepos Capital LP lessened its position in Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCB) by 35.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,187 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP’s holdings in Tuscan were worth $184,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in THCB. UBS Group AG increased its position in Tuscan by 100.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 35,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 17,980 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in Tuscan by 110.5% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tuscan during the fourth quarter valued at about $747,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Tuscan in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,676,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Tuscan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $563,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.06% of the company’s stock.

Tuscan stock opened at $12.67 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Tuscan Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.08 and a 52-week high of $25.20.

Tuscan Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with businesses and entities. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

