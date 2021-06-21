Principal Street Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 358 Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Principal Street Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 358 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TSLA. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd now owns 50 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $623.31 on Monday. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $187.43 and a twelve month high of $900.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $645.53. The stock has a market cap of $600.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 623.31, a PEG ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TSLA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $736.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $800.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Tesla in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $590.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Tesla from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $467.86.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.00, for a total value of $897,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,196,512. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.84, for a total transaction of $1,065,753.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,705,154.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,669 shares of company stock worth $77,084,826 in the last ninety days. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

