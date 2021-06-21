21,716 Shares in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) Acquired by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,329,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in StoneCo in the first quarter worth $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of StoneCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of StoneCo by 49.4% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in StoneCo by 52.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 61.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STNE stock opened at $68.29 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.17. The stock has a market cap of $21.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. StoneCo Ltd. has a 12 month low of $36.67 and a 12 month high of $95.12.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $867.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.00 million. StoneCo had a net margin of 24.13% and a return on equity of 6.43%. StoneCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. HSBC upgraded shares of StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price target on shares of StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of StoneCo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Grupo Santander upgraded shares of StoneCo from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.91.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

