Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Shares Purchased by Principal Street Partners LLC

Principal Street Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 34.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,879 shares during the quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPK. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 6,611.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 3,372 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 156.5% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. GVO Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the 1st quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the 1st quarter worth about $186,000. 94.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GPK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

Shares of GPK opened at $17.38 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.30. Graphic Packaging Holding has a twelve month low of $13.13 and a twelve month high of $19.75.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 26.79%.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

