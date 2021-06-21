Teza Capital Management LLC Invests $1.45 Million in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 11,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,446,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 10.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,369,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,051,000 after purchasing an additional 964,683 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 3.1% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,624,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,608,000 after purchasing an additional 108,334 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 0.6% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,175,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,307,000 after purchasing an additional 12,870 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,144,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,917,000 after purchasing an additional 193,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,060,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,209,000 after purchasing an additional 133,124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

Get The J. M. Smucker alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SJM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Bank of America upped their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.80.

Shares of SJM stock opened at $130.30 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.90. The firm has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.32. The J. M. Smucker Company has a fifty-two week low of $101.89 and a fifty-two week high of $140.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.68.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 10.95%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. The J. M. Smucker’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.47%.

In related news, Director Nancy Lopez Knight sold 225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total transaction of $29,508.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,951.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.87, for a total value of $201,298.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,097,530.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,619 shares of company stock worth $348,157. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Read More: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM).

Receive News & Ratings for The J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.