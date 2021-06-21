VIDY (VIDY) Trading 25.1% Lower Over Last Week

VIDY (CURRENCY:VIDY) traded down 11.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 21st. During the last week, VIDY has traded 25.1% lower against the US dollar. One VIDY coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. VIDY has a total market cap of $20.82 million and $946,434.00 worth of VIDY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003071 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.61 or 0.00057140 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003854 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00022690 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003076 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $227.70 or 0.00699083 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00042251 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.48 or 0.00081291 BTC.

VIDY Profile

VIDY (VIDY) is a coin. It launched on July 5th, 2018. VIDY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,888,864,266 coins. VIDY’s official Twitter account is @VidyCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VIDY is vidy.com . VIDY’s official message board is medium.com/@vidycoin . The Reddit community for VIDY is /r/Vidy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidy is the world's first decentralized ad network, powered by the ethereum blockchain. Vidy's ad platform allows advertisers to embed video ads directly into hyper-relevant website text, improving user experience, ad conversions, and publisher payments. With just a hold, users can reveal tiny hyper-relevant videos embedded in the text of any page on the web, unlocking a whole new dimension of the internet. All ads are placed with an NLP consensus protocol driven by miners. With a team of veteran engineers, industry-leading advisors, and world-class brand partners, Vidy is on it's way to reinventing online advertising, e-commerce, and entertainment.”

VIDY Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIDY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VIDY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

