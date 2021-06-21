Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 730,919 Shares of HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its holdings in shares of HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) by 47.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 814,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 730,919 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in HUYA were worth $15,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in HUYA during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of HUYA by 254.5% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in shares of HUYA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of HUYA by 19.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of HUYA in the first quarter valued at approximately $180,000. 42.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HUYA opened at $16.78 on Monday. HUYA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.32 and a fifty-two week high of $36.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.44, a P/E/G ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.76.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.42. HUYA had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that HUYA Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HUYA shares. TheStreet raised shares of HUYA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HUYA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. 86 Research raised shares of HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.20.

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres.

