Van ECK Associates Corp Has $15.87 Million Position in HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA)

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its stake in shares of HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) by 47.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 814,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 730,919 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in HUYA were worth $15,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HUYA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HUYA by 28.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 21,299 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in HUYA by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 20,264 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in HUYA by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,734,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,496,000 after acquiring an additional 216,155 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in HUYA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,651,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in HUYA by 898.5% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 175,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after acquiring an additional 157,798 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUYA stock opened at $16.78 on Monday. HUYA Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.32 and a 1 year high of $36.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44, a P/E/G ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.76.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.42. HUYA had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that HUYA Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HUYA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HUYA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. 86 Research raised shares of HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of HUYA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.20.

HUYA Company Profile

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres.

