Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 20,962 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 15.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 159,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,962 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Prologis were worth $16,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,826,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,872,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771,628 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Prologis by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,851,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,358,731,000 after purchasing an additional 315,369 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Prologis by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,280,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $725,530,000 after purchasing an additional 879,729 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $686,317,000. Finally, Resolution Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of Prologis by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 6,487,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $646,550,000 after purchasing an additional 329,858 shares during the period. 92.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Prologis alerts:

PLD opened at $119.57 on Monday. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.93 and a 1-year high of $126.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $88.45 billion, a PE ratio of 66.06, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.73.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. Prologis had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 29.47%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $992.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.32%.

PLD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Prologis from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Raymond James assumed coverage on Prologis in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Prologis from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.08.

In other Prologis news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,867,214. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.