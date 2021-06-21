Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,094,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 63,374 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.02% of Discover Financial Services worth $293,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Human Investing LLC purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 162.9% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3,288.9% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 85.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DFS opened at $114.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $113.86. The company has a market cap of $34.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.84. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $45.40 and a fifty-two week high of $125.38.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $2.22. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 22.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 13.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.89%.

A number of analysts recently commented on DFS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.31.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 9,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.30, for a total value of $1,059,811.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,874,564.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 3,824 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.97, for a total value of $443,469.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,253 shares in the company, valued at $5,943,810.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,794 shares of company stock valued at $3,213,580. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

