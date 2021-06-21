Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 294,781 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,534,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 294,781 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.67% of Principal Financial Group worth $271,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

PFG stock opened at $59.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.03 and a 52-week high of $67.97.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 12.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.39%.

In other Principal Financial Group news, Director Elizabeth E. Tallett sold 22,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total transaction of $1,480,632.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,885,414.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Principal Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 11th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Principal Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.70.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates in Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

