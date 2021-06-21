Zacks: Analysts Expect National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) to Announce $0.50 EPS

Brokerages forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) will post $0.50 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for National Storage Affiliates Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.52. National Storage Affiliates Trust reported earnings of $0.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 22%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.19. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for National Storage Affiliates Trust.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.26). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 13.93%. The business had revenue of $122.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NSA. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Truist raised their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.14.

Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock opened at $49.14 on Wednesday. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a twelve month low of $26.71 and a twelve month high of $50.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 79.26 and a beta of 0.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This is an increase from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.89%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NSA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 625.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 67,428 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 8,230 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 140.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 14,243 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

Further Reading: Rule of 72

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.