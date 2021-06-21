Zacks: Analysts Expect Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Will Post Earnings of -$1.07 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) will post earnings of ($1.07) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Natera’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.99) and the lowest is ($1.22). Natera posted earnings of ($0.69) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 55.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Natera will report full year earnings of ($3.91) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.26) to ($3.73). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($3.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.03) to ($2.25). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Natera.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.31. Natera had a negative net margin of 57.47% and a negative return on equity of 59.71%. The firm had revenue of $152.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.45) earnings per share. Natera’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Natera from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Natera from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Natera from $143.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Natera in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.91.

In related news, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.95, for a total value of $49,194.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 457,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,427,273. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.55, for a total transaction of $229,814.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,995,485.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 301,198 shares of company stock worth $29,740,954. Insiders own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Natera by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,656 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Natera by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Natera by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,273 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Natera by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 14,332 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Natera by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 45,507 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,621,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $102.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.97. Natera has a fifty-two week low of $43.20 and a fifty-two week high of $127.19. The company has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.19 and a beta of 1.32.

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

