Van ECK Associates Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its stake in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 964,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,900 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $18,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EQNR. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Equinor ASA by 2,078.4% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Equinor ASA by 139.6% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Equinor ASA in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Equinor ASA by 11.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

NYSE:EQNR opened at $19.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.74. Equinor ASA has a 52-week low of $12.11 and a 52-week high of $23.36. The company has a market cap of $66.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.25.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $16.13 billion for the quarter. Equinor ASA had a positive return on equity of 8.68% and a negative net margin of 6.30%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Equinor ASA will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.93%.

EQNR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Nordea Equity Research raised Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Danske cut Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Equinor ASA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy, as well as other businesses in Norway and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Exploration Norway; Exploration & Production (E&P) International; E&P USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; and Other.

Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.