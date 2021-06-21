Sit Investment Associates Inc. Cuts Stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC) by 47.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,122 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FLC. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 107.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 46,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 24,325 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 159.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $121,000.

Shares of NYSE:FLC opened at $24.45 on Monday. Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.66 and a 1 year high of $25.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.27.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.1295 dividend. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across utilities and banking sectors.

