Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,388,636 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 207,038 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.35% of Owl Rock Capital worth $19,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Owl Rock Capital during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Owl Rock Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 206.8% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 4,550 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Owl Rock Capital during the first quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Owl Rock Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Owl Rock Capital alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 101,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total transaction of $1,454,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,589,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,024,744.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 36,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $510,363.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,481,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,289,397.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,210,063 shares of company stock valued at $31,896,986 in the last ninety days. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ORCC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Owl Rock Capital in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Owl Rock Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.43.

NYSE:ORCC opened at $14.19 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.06. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $11.12 and a 1-year high of $14.97.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $221.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.03 million. Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 104.64% and a return on equity of 8.30%. Equities analysts expect that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.23%.

Owl Rock Capital Profile

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

Further Reading: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Owl Rock Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owl Rock Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.