Evoke Wealth LLC Has $149,000 Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 89.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 934 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $149,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWN. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,567,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,484 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $132,866,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 229.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 927,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,195,000 after purchasing an additional 645,551 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $80,438,000. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $69,294,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $162.05 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $90.74 and a 1-year high of $174.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $165.14.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

