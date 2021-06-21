Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 6,683 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,826 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,683 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $10,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,501,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,735,904,000 after acquiring an additional 437,614 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 4,440,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $738,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,209 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,067,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $376,855,000 after buying an additional 43,193 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 251.4% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,560,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $285,012,000 after buying an additional 1,116,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Qorvo by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,387,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $230,677,000 after buying an additional 136,634 shares during the period. 83.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.78, for a total value of $132,998.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,702,981.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.28, for a total value of $102,830.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 164,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,515,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,948 shares of company stock valued at $4,865,933 over the last quarter. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Qorvo from $210.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Qorvo from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Qorvo from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.70.

QRVO opened at $174.19 on Monday. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.57 and a 12 month high of $201.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $183.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.39.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.51. Qorvo had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 18.27%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

