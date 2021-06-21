Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Lowers Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 59.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 314,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 452,308 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $11,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,273,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $542,634,000 after acquiring an additional 879,318 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,282,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $366,041,000 after purchasing an additional 418,148 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter worth about $332,280,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,515,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,570,000 after purchasing an additional 946,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,312,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $245,181,000 after purchasing an additional 791,268 shares during the last quarter. 81.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Monday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.63.

NYSE:WY opened at $33.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $25.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.60. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $21.19 and a fifty-two week high of $41.68.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 15.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.71%.

In other news, CFO Nancy S. Loewe bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.56 per share, with a total value of $385,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,627 shares in the company, valued at $1,219,537.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Keith O’rear sold 15,745 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $617,361.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 230,479 shares of company stock worth $9,238,449. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

