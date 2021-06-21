Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 100,066 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $10,518,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 190.0% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 290 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Northern Trust during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Northern Trust during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. 81.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 6,568 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $788,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shundrawn A. Thomas sold 4,748 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total transaction of $510,315.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 141,276 shares of company stock valued at $16,518,831 over the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Northern Trust from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Northern Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Northern Trust from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on Northern Trust from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Northern Trust from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.13.

Shares of Northern Trust stock opened at $109.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Northern Trust Co. has a 1 year low of $72.64 and a 1 year high of $123.10. The firm has a market cap of $22.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $115.82.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.21. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 19.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

