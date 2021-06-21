Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $12.30 Million Holdings in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its position in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) by 17.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 671,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142,000 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.44% of Tronox worth $12,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TROX. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Tronox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Tronox by 252.2% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Tronox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Tronox in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Tronox in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 66.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TROX. Zacks Investment Research raised Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Bank of America began coverage on Tronox in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Tronox from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

TROX stock opened at $20.66 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.11. Tronox Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $6.50 and a 1-year high of $24.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 2.68.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.16. Tronox had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 32.66%. The business had revenue of $891.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tronox Holdings plc will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

In other Tronox news, Director Vanessa Ann Guthrie sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total value of $107,732.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,510 shares in the company, valued at $901,904.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Timothy C. Carlson sold 42,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total value of $958,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 279,381 shares in the company, valued at $6,300,041.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 75,832 shares of company stock worth $1,729,816. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Tronox Company Profile

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines, and beneficiation and smelting operations. Its products include TiO2, zircon, and pig iron, as well as feedstock and other products comprising rutile prime, ilmenite, chloride slag, and other mining products.

