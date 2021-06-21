Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,162 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 7,124 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.19% of Teledyne Technologies worth $29,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 66 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 6.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 383 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 1,913 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Teledyne Technologies by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 775 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 110.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 63 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 95.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $422.86 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a PE ratio of 39.63, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 6.56, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $425.41. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $289.19 and a 52 week high of $457.79.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $805.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $785.54 million. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 12.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TDY. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $504.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $416.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teledyne Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $447.00.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Denmark, France, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

