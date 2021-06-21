Citigroup Inc. Increases Position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) by 55.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 362,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,905 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $30,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 200,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,876,000 after buying an additional 8,945 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 990,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,229,000 after buying an additional 206,309 shares during the period. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,480,000. Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 107,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,061,000 after buying an additional 25,477 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 471,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,613,000 after purchasing an additional 31,010 shares during the period. 87.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CLH. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

Shares of NYSE:CLH opened at $88.02 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.72 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.22 and a fifty-two week high of $96.47.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.17. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $808.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Clean Harbors news, Director Rod Marlin sold 6,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.40, for a total value of $659,214.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,376,335.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Speights sold 1,007 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.34, for a total transaction of $84,930.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,608 shares in the company, valued at $1,738,078.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

