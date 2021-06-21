Citigroup Inc. Acquires 7,489 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,508 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,489 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $28,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TYL. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 759 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

TYL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Tyler Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $479.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $505.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $448.22.

In related news, Director Luther King, Jr. sold 7,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.70, for a total value of $3,076,399.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 80,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,313,365.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.30, for a total transaction of $4,083,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 74,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,399,159.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 47,527 shares of company stock worth $19,564,271 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

TYL stock opened at $440.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $419.28. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $319.58 and a 12-month high of $479.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.82 and a beta of 0.57.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.48. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 16.23%. The business had revenue of $294.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

