Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Buys Shares of 7,423 United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,423 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,412,927 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $738,151,000 after acquiring an additional 139,803 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $432,602,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in United Therapeutics by 0.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 664,519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,187,000 after buying an additional 5,620 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $535,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in United Therapeutics by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 502,520 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,277,000 after buying an additional 17,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UTHR opened at $178.49 on Monday. United Therapeutics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $98.37 and a fifty-two week high of $212.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.91. The company has a current ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 6.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.51.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($1.99). United Therapeutics had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $379.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.61 EPS. United Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

In other United Therapeutics news, Director Judy D. Olian sold 4,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total transaction of $778,126.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,849,045.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 12.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright increased their target price on United Therapeutics from $195.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on United Therapeutics from $169.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on United Therapeutics from $185.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Wedbush raised their price objective on United Therapeutics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet lowered United Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, United Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.14.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

