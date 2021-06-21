Citigroup Inc. Has $25.59 Million Holdings in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,847,353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 174,628 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.54% of MGIC Investment worth $25,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in MGIC Investment by 38.0% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MGIC Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment in the first quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Auxano Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MGIC Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $139,000. Institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

In other MGIC Investment news, EVP James J. Hughes sold 80,051 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.39, for a total value of $1,151,933.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 265,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,820,545. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MTG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Shares of MTG opened at $13.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.79. MGIC Investment Co. has a one year low of $7.01 and a one year high of $15.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The company had revenue of $295.74 million for the quarter. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 37.50%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment Co. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

MGIC Investment Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

