Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Invests $1.21 Million in RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 30,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,214,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in RE/MAX by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,614,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,358,000 after purchasing an additional 133,296 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in RE/MAX by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 510,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,099,000 after purchasing an additional 13,140 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in RE/MAX by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 391,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,410,000 after purchasing an additional 41,176 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in RE/MAX by 168.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 150,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,459,000 after purchasing an additional 94,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in RE/MAX by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 130,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,733,000 after purchasing an additional 48,332 shares in the last quarter. 92.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RMAX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Compass Point downgraded shares of RE/MAX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RE/MAX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

RMAX opened at $32.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $607.62 million, a PE ratio of 64.14 and a beta of 1.50. RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.40 and a twelve month high of $43.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.76.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46. The firm had revenue of $72.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.03 million. RE/MAX had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 37.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. RE/MAX’s payout ratio is currently 62.59%.

RE/MAX Company Profile

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, and Marketing Funds. The company offers its real estate franchise services under the RE/MAX brand; and mortgage brokerage services to real estate brokers, real estate professionals, mortgage professionals, and other investors under the Motto Mortgage brand.

