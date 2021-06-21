Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Buys Shares of 123,530 A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 123,530 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,187,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.16% of A10 Networks as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATEN. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of A10 Networks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,741,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,583 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 10,807 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of A10 Networks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $588,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 89.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,377 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 9,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 367,051 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after buying an additional 103,196 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ATEN opened at $10.54 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.49. The company has a market cap of $815.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.94 and a beta of 0.91. A10 Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $6.13 and a one year high of $11.86.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $54.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.73 million. A10 Networks had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 22.47%. On average, analysts anticipate that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Robert D. Cochran sold 3,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.63, for a total value of $32,645.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 269,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,596,989.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 10,332 shares of company stock worth $97,724 in the last three months. Insiders own 23.73% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

A10 Networks Profile

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the United States, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and EMEA countries. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and micro services; and Thunder Carrier Grade Networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

