Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Invests $1.16 Million in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,018 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,155,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OSIS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in OSI Systems in the first quarter worth $35,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in OSI Systems by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in OSI Systems by 112.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 8,410 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in OSI Systems by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,863 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in OSI Systems in the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Institutional investors own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

Get OSI Systems alerts:

OSIS stock opened at $98.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.16. OSI Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.11 and a twelve month high of $102.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 28.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.00.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $283.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.51 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $108.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.80.

In other news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.03, for a total value of $2,400,750.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 172,538 shares in the company, valued at $16,568,824.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS).

Receive News & Ratings for OSI Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSI Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.