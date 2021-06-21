Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Acquired by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 106.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,300 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.05% of Genuine Parts worth $8,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GPC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 176,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,827,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 75,397 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,572,000 after buying an additional 12,762 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 105,330 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,547,000 after buying an additional 12,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 90.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 54,924 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,516,000 after buying an additional 26,091 shares during the last quarter. 75.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GPC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Genuine Parts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Argus raised their price target on Genuine Parts from $109.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.50.

In related news, insider Kevin Herron sold 2,500 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total transaction of $330,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,819,791.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts stock opened at $121.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.21. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $83.29 and a 1-year high of $135.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 356.25, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.02.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.36. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 27.80% and a net margin of 0.31%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.815 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.86%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

